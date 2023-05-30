We are Local
Four hurt in north Omaha crash involving multiple vehicles

Police: At least one person sustained life-threatening injuries; speed believed to be a factor in the crash
Multiple crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving at least three vehicles at a busy intersection in north Omaha.

Omaha Police told 6 News the injury crash report near 50th Street and NW Radial Highway was reported at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday and that two men and two women were hurt in the crash.

Officials at the scene told 6 News that speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Three ambulances and multiple police were dispatched to the scene. Four people were transported from the scene, at least one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told 6 News that an elderly woman at the scene was in “extremely poor condition” after the vehicle she was in was struck at high speeds.

Police were advising drivers to avoid the area while they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

