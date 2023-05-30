Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm with daily spotty storm chances this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances were a miss for the Metro Tuesday... we’re still on track to see the driest May on record if we don’t see any rain at Eppley on Wednesday.

Dry May (wowt)

Daily storm chances stay in the forecast... chances are spotty so it is not a wash out. Those that see them will have the potential for very heavy downpours but these will be quite isolated.

Wednesday brings the chance for some very isolated early morning showers... slightly better chances in the mid afternoon to evening. Highs will be warm once again in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday rain (wowt)

Wednesday highs (wowt)

The heat stays with spotty storms possible into the weekend thanks to a circulation of low pressure to our SW... That keeps us hot but does carry in some moisture.

This week's pattern (wowt)

By next work week a stable ridge builds in. This has the same impact where the heat is concerned but cuts off our rain chances... the start of June is looking overall dry with above average heat.

Next week 's heat (wowt)

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.