Driest May on record within reach for Omaha

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With only 2 days left in the month and minimal rain chances in the forecast, the driest May ever recorded in Omaha is well within reach. So far only 0.17″ of rain as fallen at Eppley Airfield, where official records for the city are recorded.

May Rain Records
May Rain Records(WOWT)

This would break the old record of 0.55″ of rain by near four tenths of an inch.

There are a couple chances of spotty showers and storms both Tuesday afternoon again Wednesday so it is possible that more could be added before the end of the month. Overall the odds of rain are rather low and the odds of breaking the record are rather high at this point. You can always view the latest First Alert forecast on the weather section of our website.

Also of significance is the fact that May is typically our wettest month of the year when we average 4.66″ of rain over the entire month. This not a good trend heading into the summer months. Thankfully there are several opportunities for rain right into and through the weekend that could help out our drought situation just a bit.

Drought Update
Drought Update(WOWT)

