We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting near 25th and Ames
1 injured after shots fired at large party in Omaha
Train derails in Council Bluffs, intersections blocked
Generic police lights
4 injured in Saturday night Bellevue crash
Omaha home a total loss after accidental fire
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

Latest News

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Car seen after driven into water at beach
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast