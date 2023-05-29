Vacant downtown Omaha apartment building to be demolished after latest fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Instead of being redeveloped, a vacant downtown apartment building will be demolished after its latest fire.

The Flora Apartments at 25th and Jones saw a fire tear through it last week, just after it had been approved to be listed on the national register of historic places.

That fire didn’t leave much to save. Two years ago the city condemned the building after a different fire sent more than 20 people looking for a new home.

A fence went up around the property for security and the building was marked as dangerous. Even so, someone had to be rescued from the second floor in last week’s fire.

Mayor Stothert’s office tells 6 News the owners have notified the city of their intentions to tear it down.

