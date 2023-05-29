We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Vacant downtown Omaha apartment building to be demolished after latest fire

The vacant Flora Apartments in downtown Omaha are set to be demolished after another fire
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Instead of being redeveloped, a vacant downtown apartment building will be demolished after its latest fire.

The Flora Apartments at 25th and Jones saw a fire tear through it last week, just after it had been approved to be listed on the national register of historic places.

That fire didn’t leave much to save. Two years ago the city condemned the building after a different fire sent more than 20 people looking for a new home.

A fence went up around the property for security and the building was marked as dangerous. Even so, someone had to be rescued from the second floor in last week’s fire.

Mayor Stothert’s office tells 6 News the owners have notified the city of their intentions to tear it down.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting near 25th and Ames
1 injured after shots fired at large party in Omaha
Train derails in Council Bluffs, intersections blocked
Generic police lights
4 injured in Saturday night Bellevue crash
Omaha home a total loss after accidental fire
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

Latest News

Neighbors support an Omaha homeowner after her home was destroyed in a fire
Millard neighbors help homeowner who lost house in fire
The vacant Flora Apartments in downtown Omaha are set to be demolished after another fire
Downtown vacant Omaha apartments to be demolished
Neighbors support an Omaha homeowner after her home was destroyed in a fire
Neighbors help Omaha homeowner who lost home in fire
Rusty's Midday Forecast