Ryan Kalkbrenner returning to Creighton

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After considering the NBA this offseason and playing in the NBA combine Ryan Kalkbrenner has decided to return to Creighton. A huge boost for the Jays, he made the announcement on Twitter.

Last season Kalkbrenner was one of the best centers and defensive players in the country, one would think he will be even better this upcoming season which will be his fourth in college. No question this latest experience with the NBA, includes very valuable feedback he can use to put himself in a better position for the draft next year. Kalkbrenner is one of 11 men to be named a two-time BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year, others include Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing and Dikembe Mutombo.

Trey Alexander is up next, he too played in the NBA Combine and has a decision to make before the May 31st deadline in two days.

