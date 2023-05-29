Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - T-Showers in the area to start Memorial Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers and storms are on the map to start the day on what will end up being a very enjoyable Memorial Day holiday. We’ll see some clearing this afternoon as we warm into the mid 80s.

Memorial Day (WOWT)

You’ll notice a bit more humidity today and much of the week ahead. Dew points will jump up into the muggy range much more frequently than they have at any point yet this summer.

Muggy Meter Week (WOWT)

Overall with that extra moisture in the air there will be several more opportunities for showers and storms over the week ahead. Unorganized, sporadic activity will be the name of the game with any chances of showers and storms this week. Lucky to get showers and even luckier if you get a downpour out of them.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The rain totals through Wednesday night are of a little more importance because they will determine whether we set a record for the driest May ever in Omaha. Here’s where the records stand as of Monday morning.

May Rain Records (WOWT)

More showers and storms are possible for the end of the week into the weekend. Hopefully this is the start of a trend that starts to chip away at the widespread drought in our area.

