Roof collapses in north Lincoln mobile home fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in north Lincoln on Monday.

The fire started at a mobile home near North 20th Street and Bellville Drive at around 3:30 p.m.

According to LFR, the roof collapsed in the back of the home as firefighters attempted to put out the fire. The collapse forced firefighters to evacuate the home and reevaluate. The fire is currently out.

The homeowner arrived after the fire started and told LFR nobody was in the home. The homeowner said a dog may have been inside the mobile home, but LFR has found nothing so far.

LFR said nobody was hurt or transported to the hospital due to the fire.

LFR is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The mobile home is considered a total loss.

