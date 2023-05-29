We are Local
Pickup truck crashes into Council Bluffs RV dealership, 1 injured

A Ford F-150 SuperCrew crashed into a Camping World dealership in Council Bluffs on Monday, May 29, 2023(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Police say a pickup truck driver crashed into a dealership and injured one person on Memorial Day.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, at 11:13 a.m. Monday, officers and the fire department responded to the Camping World RV dealership at 2802 South 21st Street in response to a personal injury crash involving a vehicle that drove into a building.

Crews arrived and saw that a 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew went over a parking spot at the front of the building and crashed through the wall, with the truck going about half its length into the building.

An employee was sitting at a desk inside when the truck crashed through. The employee was hit by the truck and propelled forward, suffering injuries. They were sent to a hospital by private vehicle.

Authorities say the pickup truck went several feet through the wall of the dealership, injuring one person inside(Council Bluffs Police Department)

Police say the elderly driver of the truck was not injured.

The incident is under investigation. It’s not yet clear if the driver will be charged.

