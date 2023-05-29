Omaha’s Prospect Hill Cemetery hosts ‘historic’ Memorial Day service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A live band, the Boy Scouts raising the flag, and Civil War reenactors doing a three-volley rifle salute.

It all happened at historic Prospect Hill Cemetery near 32nd and Parker Streets Monday.

How historic is it?

“It’s been around since the 1800s,” Omaha Star newspaper editor and publisher Terri Sanders said. “It used to be part of Forest Lawn Cemetery and Cedar Hills Cemetery, and now it is Prospect Hill since about the 1860s.”

She said the city’s fathers are buried here.

“You see grave markers for Hanscom, you see Yates, you even see Buffett,” Sanders said. “So there are some people buried here that I bet people don’t even realize that have to do with the founding and establishment of many parks and schools.”

Even industrialist Levi Carter’s grave is there.

On top of that, Sanders said Girls, Inc. Omaha did a little research in 1981 on the Black people buried at Prospect Hill, at first finding 200 of them.

“The way they found those people was they had the letters ‘COL’ next to them, which refers to color,” she said. “As they dug deep into archives and talked to mortuaries, there are over 800 blacks buried here, including a buffalo soldier and his wife.”

It may have all those historical ties in addition to it being the final resting place for so many, yet caretakers asking for the public’s help to keep it looking nice.

“Now, this cemetery is not part of the city system,” Sanders said.

The Prospect Hill Cemetery Historical Site Development Foundation keeps the grounds maintained, and the nonprofit group depends on private donations to continue doing that work so it can stay presentable for future Memorial Day observances, and for folks who just want to come pay their respects.

Donations are welcome on its website.

