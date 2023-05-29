We are Local
Omaha Police: Man injured in Memorial Day shooting, reward offered for information

By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a man was assaulted and shot at by three suspects Monday morning.

According to Omaha Police, at 8:55 a.m., officers were called to the area of 92nd and Cady Avenue for a shooting.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, had already arrived at Methodist Hospital via private vehicle. He allegedly told police that three men assaulted and shot at him.

Police say the victim was sent to UNMC for further treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Police say tips that lead to an arrest of a shooting suspect could be eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

