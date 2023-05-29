We are Local
Millard neighbors help homeowner who lost house in fire

Neighbors support an Omaha homeowner after her home was destroyed in a fire
By Johan Marin
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Millard home near 153rd and Monroe Street was destroyed, after a fire Saturday afternoon.

Busted windows, a charred roof and lots of fallen debris are all that’s left. Around 2:57 p.m., flames started to rise until they completely covered the house.

“From the garage it was just raising up a bunch of smoke and the side was melting,” neighbor Alejandro Gonzalo said.

This is what Alejandro Gonzalo witnessed as he walked outside his home. He lives just across the street. He told 6 News he saw the homeowner run out of her home before the Omaha Fire Department arrived.

“We got her from her front yard all the way into the street and made sure she was alright,” Gonzalo said.

OFD got the fire under control not long after they arrived. Around that time, another neighbor, Monica Self was just getting home.

“A little bit shocked and a little bit of panic because at that point I didn’t know whose house was on fire,” Self said.

But once she knew, she decided to help out the homeowner. She and other neighbors started donating household items and other resources.

“I feel like she’s representative of what Omaha is, she’s a sweet kind person who’d probably do the same thing to me,” Self said.

Now, Self is asking the community to help the homeowner in a time when she’s most in need.

