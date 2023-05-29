Memorial Day service honors the country’s fallen at Omaha National Cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On this Memorial Day, hundreds packed into the Omaha National Cemetery. As part of the ceremony, the presentation of wreaths -- honoring the six branches of the military, in addition to merchant marines and POW/MIA.

Today is about remembering the fallen.

Jason Dolan is a U.S. Army veteran and director of the cemetery. This place doesn’t yet have the history since it’s only been open for seven years -- but, talking with families, it’s beginning to feel like the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

“We’re doing 1,000 internments a year,” Dolan said.

Angie Proctor of Fremont is talking about her father, David Proctor. He served in Vietnam and the Gulf War and died in 2020. His family says there was nothing but green space behind his marker for three years.

Angie and her mother Linda Proctor spent Memorial Day remembering the fallen. They brought flowers to veterans’ gravesites today.

If he were alive, Linda says he’d still be volunteering in Fremont on this day -- and the Avenue of Flags.

Kathy Moseman of Columbus came to Omaha National with some of her family to honor her late husband, Army vet Larry Moseman. He was part of the Legion honor guard in Columbus and participated in 550 ceremonies.

“He died two years ago today in Columbus,” she said. “I really think (the youngest generation) gets it. That’s the important part, learn what went on and what it cost.”

More veterans and their families are skipping burials and getting cremated these days. Because of that, construction is underway, building more columbariums -- revered spots to store urns.

The director believes Omaha National Cemetery will now have the space for up to 150,000 to one day call this their final resting place.

The Proctors are putting on a second-annual Dave Proctor Memorial Veterans Benefit next month. It’s set for Saturday, June 17 at the Disabled American Veterans in Fremont. Money raised in the poker run and putt-putt golf tournament benefits his passion project, the Avenue of Flags.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.