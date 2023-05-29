Memorial Day ceremony held at Omaha’s Forest Lawn Cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ceremonies were held across the metro to honor our fallen heroes who gave their lives defending our country.

A ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery Monday morning reminded those in attendance what Memorial Day is really all about.

The ceremony has remarks and performances, including the National Anthem, a flyover and a 21-gun salute.

To get our attention, we fly our flag at half-staff today, our military veterans fire 21 shots to remember those who gave their lives for our country and we sing about America and how great it is to be free. Today we’re also reminded of the cost of that freedom.

“We’re here to remember that 1,208,000 Americans who gave their lives for our freedoms to defend our great country, and I think it’s important to know every single one had a special story,” said Rep. Don Bacon, who attended the ceremony at Omaha’s largest cemetery.

One of the stories that former Air Force general, now congressman, Don Bacon tells is that of Staff Sergeant Lillian Clamens fighting in Baghdad in 2007.

“Three days before she was supposed to go home, a mortar shell hit where she was staying. Killed her and someone else three days before she was to go home.”

Several veteran organizations honored those who gave their lives defending our country at the ceremony. Volunteers worked hard to make sure this day is special, marking the graves of every veteran buried there.

“We had volunteers who came and set up 1,600 flags to mark the graves of veterans on Memorial Day,” said Paul Taylor, the Commander of American Legion Post 1.

Four of the veterans buried at Forest Lawn are Medal of Honor recipients.

“One of the nearest is McGill Keith. He’s one of 73 Nebraska that were awarded the Medal of Honor.”

Monday’s ceremony was special for Gold Star father Thomas Wood, who had a seat in the front row.

“I’m a Gold Star father,” Wood said. “My son PFC Edwin C. L. Wood was killed in Afghanistan the 5th of July 2010.”

Wood tells us Monday’s ceremony is a reminder to all of what this day is all about.

“I think about him every day. I think Don Bacon said it best, that really Memorial Day is every day for a Gold Star family.”

Omaha American Legion Post Number 1 and all of its organizations participated in the ceremony.

