We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Keister, Lorusso lead Maryland over Iowa 4-0 in Big Ten Tournament title game

Iowa Baseball Head Coach Rick Heller
Iowa Baseball Head Coach Rick Heller(Big Ten Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kevin Keister and Nick Lorusso hit fifth-inning home runs and Maryland used five pitchers in a four-hit 4-0 victory over Iowa in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday.

Reliever Kenny Lippman — the third pitcher of the game for top-seeded Maryland (41-19) — picked up his eighth win against one loss with three perfect innings. He struck out two.

The game was scoreless until the Terrapins broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Jacob Orr led off with a walk and Keister, the No. 9 hitter, followed with a two-run shot. Lorusso’s homer was a two-out solo shot to make it 3-0.

Eddie Hocopian doubled to lead off the bottom of the sixth and scored on a two-out single by Orr to complete the scoring.

Reliever Jack Whitlock (7-1) was saddled with his first loss for the third-seeded Hawkeyes (42-14), surrendering three runs on two hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings.

Raider Tello had two of Iowa’s five hits. His double was the Hawkeyes only extra-base hit.

The Terrapins had just six hits but half of them went for extra bases.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha home a total loss after accidental fire
Train derails in Council Bluffs, intersections blocked
Police investigate a shooting near 25th and Ames
1 injured after shots fired at large party in Omaha
The scene of a fiery crash following a pursuit that involved the Nebraska State Patrol and...
Washington woman arrested after pursuit in multiple counties
Generic police lights
4 injured in Saturday night Bellevue crash

Latest News

Husker baseball eliminated in Big Ten Tournament
Huskers’ season ends at the hands of Maryland
Big Ten Baseball Tournament
Iowa advances to Big Ten championship with 5-0 win against Michigan
Huskers baseball
Huskers beat Michigan State behind a Will Walsh complete game shutout
Huskers baseball
Maryland beats the Huskers in ten innings 2-1