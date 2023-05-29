David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storm overnight, very warm week ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers this morning gave way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon along with warm and humid conditions. A few clouds bubbling up in the warmth of the day, but dry conditions will persist into the evening hours. Temperatures topping out in the mid and upper 80s for most of the area. Humidity levels are a little higher than the past few days, but still not humid enough to worry about the heat index, at least not yet. Temperatures will hang in the 80s through 8 or pm, before slowly cooling into the 70s.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening over central and northern Nebraska, a few stronger storms are possible. These storms will push into northeastern Nebraska after 10pm, potentially affecting the Norfolk and Columbus areas by 10pm to Midnight. However, as these storms continue to push east, they will likely weaken, and eventually fall apart. It is possible a few of these showers or storms could reach the metro area by 3 to 4am, but it is more likely that the rain fades away before it gets here leaving most of the metro dry once again.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

Outside of the spotty shower or storm early on Tuesday, we should start the day generally dry. It may be cloudy initially, but we will see more sun throughout the day. It will be another very warm one and little on the humid side. Temperatures should climb to around 80 by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. There is a slight chance that a couple spotty storms redevelop in the afternoon, though once again most areas will stay dry.

Very warm temperatures this week (WOWT)

More Summer warmth is expected for Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Conditions should be mainly dry on Wednesday. Spotty storm chances return on Thursday, and we will see a chance for scattered afternoon storms each day Thursday through at least Sunday. Despite seeing several rain chances, the storms appear to be very hit and miss so it’s quite possible that some locations still stay dry through the end of the week. Temperatures remain very warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s each and every day.

