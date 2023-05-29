We are Local
Cass County deputy injured in near head-on crash with teenage driver

Cass County deputy injured in near head-on crash along HWY 75 near Murray.
Cass County deputy injured in near head-on crash along HWY 75 near Murray.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A Cass County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a near head-on crash with a teenage driver near Murray Friday afternoon.

Authorities were dispatched to the crash scene involving two vehicles on Highway 75 in the area of Young Road just before 1 p.m., between Murray and Plattsmouth.

A deputy told investigators he had been driving south on Highway 75 in his patrol vehicle when he says a car heading north hit his drivers side door.

According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the car was driven by an 18-year-old woman and went off the road. She attempted to get back onto the road, when she lost control, crossed the centerline and crashed into the deputy’s vehicle.

The 18-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release stated.

She and another person in her car were treated for injuries at the scene.

The Cass County deputy was taken by Murray Rescue to University of Nebraska Medical Center for what was believed to be minor injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash.

