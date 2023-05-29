We are Local
Bellevue campers spend Memorial Day relaxing, remembering those who died

6 News caught up with Bellevue campers to reflect on how they're spending this Memorial Day and the true purpose behind it all.
By John Chapman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter what we decide to do over this Memorial Day holiday, there are a lot of people who believe we should take some time to remember what this day off is all about.

Some people were taking it easy today, but the meaning of this day off is still on their minds.

Gerald and Trina Stidham have been camping for about 30 years. They started out tent camping with the kids, now the kids are out of the nest. Oliver and Baxter replaced the kids and the tent was replaced with a camper.

“My wife’s pampered, now we bought it because we’re old.”

While this couple enjoys the day and camping out at the Winsor Cove campsite in Bellevue. Their minds are always on those who serve our country.

“We have two boys in the military, so our youngest is in the Navy and our oldest is in the Air Force so it’s a big deal for us,” Gerald said.

Trina says for her, the military is a family thing and time outside makes her appreciate the freedom.

“My dad served, I have uncles and family that served, brother-in-law served, so we’re a big military family,” Trina said. “So it’s important to remember those serving that who have served and who fought and died for our country.”

Andrea Lara and her family have been camping over about three years. This year they decided to go out and buy a camper.

“We just love the outdoors and wanted to share that with our children,” Andrea said. “My husband and I were both Army, we learned a lot, so much in the Army and we wanted to really share the experiences with the outdoors with our children.”

Andrea also wants to share with her young children how important it is to remember or just think about what this day off in the outdoors is really all about.

“I think it’s a great way to honor those that have fallen and we’ve lost over the years fighting for our freedom and fighting for this amazing country that we have, and I wish a lot of people would remember that during their barbeque and just find a nice way to honor them and remember them.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

