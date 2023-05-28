We are Local
Train derails in Council Bluffs, intersections blocked

A train derailed in Council Bluffs Saturday evening
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A train derailed in Council Bluffs and multiple intersections are blocked as a result.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, several intersections are blocked after a Union Pacific Train derailed just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they found the cars in the area north of 14th Avenue and South 15th Street.

The intersections of South 12th Street and 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 14th and 16th Avenues, as well as South 16th Street and 23rd Avenue, are all blocked.

It’s unclear when those intersections will re-open.

Union Pacific crews were sent to the scene and are investigating. The Council Bluffs Police Department says Union Pacific did not request assistance from the police and no police resources have been deployed to the derailment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

