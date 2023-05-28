We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha community members release doves to commemorate lives lost from COVID-19

An Omaha church honors those who died from COVID with a dove release
By Johan Marin
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was an emotional weekend for many at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, as pastor Rev. Portia Cavitt read the names of more than a dozen who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Families are still grieving and to know our loved ones have gone on, but know that we can still lift them up,” Cavitt said.

Along with the reading, community members released white doves that Cavitt said symbolized peace and hope.

“COVID taught us that we need to make sure that we are always available and ready to share and to help,” Cavitt said.

According to the CDC, over 5,068 Nebraskans have died from COVID-19.

Opal Cherry was one of many present at the dove release and public gathering. She unfortunately lost her uncle Ted Cherry in 2020.

“It was a major loss for our family and he’s really missed a lot,” Cherry said.

Her uncle inspired Cherry to help out the community. That is why she was one of several members that put together the church’s annual block party to give resources, food, and household items to those who need it.

“Need us to be present in their lives,” Cherry said. “That inspires them to live the best lives they can as they get older.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha home a total loss after accidental fire
The scene of a fiery crash following a pursuit that involved the Nebraska State Patrol and...
Washington woman arrested after pursuit in multiple counties
Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Officials release update on boil water advisory in southwest Iowa
Memorial Day weekend events across Omaha
Keeping ramps and sidewalks accessible is important any time of year -- even more so with the...
Keeping an eye on potentially dangerous sidewalks around Omaha

Latest News

Generic police lights
4 injured in Saturday night Bellevue crash
Police investigate a shooting near 25th and Ames
1 injured after shots fired at large party in Omaha
Train derails in Council Bluffs, intersections blocked
An Omaha church honors those who died from COVID with a dove release
Remembering those lost to COVID with dove release