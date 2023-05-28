We are Local
Firefighters battle two-alarm fire early Sunday morning

The scene of a two-alarm house fire near 16th & A Streets early Sunday morning.
The scene of a two-alarm house fire near 16th & A Streets early Sunday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan and 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue managed to keep flames contained that broke out at a south Lincoln home Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the structure around 2 a.m., just south of 16th and A streets. Shortly after, the call was upgraded and additional units responded.

According to LFR, when firefighters arrived, all occupants were out of the house and there was a fire in the basement.

No injuries have been reported, and firefighters were able to get the fire completely under control in less than an hour.

LFR said the fire was caused by careless smoking.

Eight people and one dog were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The house was a total loss. Inspectors reported the assessed value of property at $103,000 and around $40,000 for contents.

