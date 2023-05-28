David’s Morning Forecast - Feels like Summer, spotty storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another beautiful morning across the metro with cool temperatures and clear skies. Humidity levels remain on the lower side, keeping rain chances at bay for now. A few more clouds will roll in throughout the day, but temperatures will still warm quickly, jumping into the low 80s by the lunch hour. Highs should top out in the mid-80s, a little warmer than what we saw yesterday. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower or storm west of Omaha out near Columbus and Norfolk. Any rain will likely dry up before it gets close to the metro.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies overnight with a steady southeast breeze. Humidity levels will start to climb a bit, keeping overnight lows closer to 60 degrees. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle early on Monday. Otherwise, expect another day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. With the higher humidity, a spotty afternoon storm can’t be ruled out, though most of the area will likely stay dry. Any shower or storm will fade away after sunset.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Even warmer weather is expected on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The warm and humid conditions will once again lead to a chance for a spotty afternoon storm. Any rain will be very hit and miss, so most locations likely stay dry. Wednesday should feature mostly dry conditions, storm chances then return each afternoon beginning on Thursday and lasting through at least Saturday. Storms each day continue to be hit and miss, but should begin to add up a bit by the end of the week. Temperatures stay quite warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

