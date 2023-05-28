David’s Evening Forecast - Warm Sunday evening, spotty shower Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly sunny skies and a south breeze brought us another great summer-like afternoon to the area. Temperatures warmed into the middle 80s with a few more clouds rolling in for the second half of the day. A spotty shower or two is possible to the west of the metro near Columbus and Norfolk, but most areas will stay dry this evening. Temperatures will hold in the 80s through sunset, and slowly cool into the 70s by 10pm. Humidity levels are slightly higher today, that will help to keep us a little warmer for the overnight.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Additional spotty showers and storms will try to move east out of central Nebraska later tonight, but will run into the drier air that we have in place across eastern Nebraska. Those showers and storms will likely fade away as they approach, but a spotty shower or even an isolated storm can’t be ruled out during the morning hours. Any isolated rain should fade away by 10am with drier conditions the rest of the day. Temperatures will start off in the 60s, a little warmer than the past few mornings. Partly sunny skies will heat us up quickly with highs once again topping out in the middle 80s.

Omaha's Memorial Day Forecast (WOWT)

More summer-like warmth is expected through the rest of the week. Highs reach the upper 80s for Tuesday. We will see another chance for a few spotty storms Tuesday afternoon, but much of the area likely stays dry. The heat is on for Wednesday through the upcoming weekend with highs between 85 and 90 each and every day. After a drier forecast Wednesday, spotty storm chances return Thursday afternoon, and will continue through at least Saturday. However, given the spotty nature of the storms, no one day looks like a washout, and rainfall totals likely will remain on the lower side.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

