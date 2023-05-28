We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm Sunday evening, spotty shower Monday

By David Koeller
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly sunny skies and a south breeze brought us another great summer-like afternoon to the area. Temperatures warmed into the middle 80s with a few more clouds rolling in for the second half of the day. A spotty shower or two is possible to the west of the metro near Columbus and Norfolk, but most areas will stay dry this evening. Temperatures will hold in the 80s through sunset, and slowly cool into the 70s by 10pm. Humidity levels are slightly higher today, that will help to keep us a little warmer for the overnight.

Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

Additional spotty showers and storms will try to move east out of central Nebraska later tonight, but will run into the drier air that we have in place across eastern Nebraska. Those showers and storms will likely fade away as they approach, but a spotty shower or even an isolated storm can’t be ruled out during the morning hours. Any isolated rain should fade away by 10am with drier conditions the rest of the day. Temperatures will start off in the 60s, a little warmer than the past few mornings. Partly sunny skies will heat us up quickly with highs once again topping out in the middle 80s.

Omaha's Memorial Day Forecast
Omaha's Memorial Day Forecast(WOWT)

More summer-like warmth is expected through the rest of the week. Highs reach the upper 80s for Tuesday. We will see another chance for a few spotty storms Tuesday afternoon, but much of the area likely stays dry. The heat is on for Wednesday through the upcoming weekend with highs between 85 and 90 each and every day. After a drier forecast Wednesday, spotty storm chances return Thursday afternoon, and will continue through at least Saturday. However, given the spotty nature of the storms, no one day looks like a washout, and rainfall totals likely will remain on the lower side.

Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha home a total loss after accidental fire
The scene of a fiery crash following a pursuit that involved the Nebraska State Patrol and...
Washington woman arrested after pursuit in multiple counties
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Officials release update on boil water advisory in southwest Iowa
Memorial Day weekend events across Omaha

Latest News

Warm Sunday evening, spotty shower Monday
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Feels like Summer, spotty storm chances
Feels like Summer, spotty storm chances
Saturday Evening's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful evening, warmer Sunday