Washington woman arrested after pursuit in multiple counties

The scene of a fiery crash following a pursuit that involved the Nebraska State Patrol and...
(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan and 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A pursuit that stretched miles across Lancaster County came to an end in the far northeastern section of Lincoln late Friday night.

According to officials, Nebraska State Patrol was notified that Seward County Deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle that had fled a traffic stop at around 11:15 p.m. The pursuit was eastbound on Interstate 80 heading into Lancaster County.

10/11 NOW’s Skyview camera was following the incident eastbound as it entered the county and continued on the north side of the city on the interstate.

Troopers were able to locate the pursuit and took over as primary as the vehicle continued on I-80 through Lincoln. The vehicle, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was traveling over 120 miles per hour.

At mile marker 412, the driver turned around in the median and began traveling westbound on I-80. It exited at the Waverly interchange and began traveling westbound toward Lincoln on Highway 6. The NSP AirWing was able to pick up the pursuit from the air and troopers on the ground discontinued their pursuit.

The vehicle turned southbound on 84th Street, entered a parking lot, and drove into a field where it came to a stop. The driver then fled on foot. NSP pilots directed troopers to the area.

Troopers called for Lincoln Fire and Rescue when they observed that the vehicle had caused a fire in the field’s tall grass. After a search of approximately 15 minutes, an NSP K9 was able to track the driver to where she was hiding on the bank of Stevens Creek. She was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, 31-year-old Georgina De La Cadena of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and obstructing a peace officer. Additional charges are pending in Seward County. She was lodged in Seward County Jail.

