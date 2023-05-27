Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 26

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, May 26.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A homeless camp that had been taking up private property in South Omaha for years has been removed.

A homeless camp that had been taking up private property in South Omaha for years has been removed.

Police say a man entered the bank and pointed a gun at the clerks.

A reward is offered for information on an Omaha bank robbery

The Bellevue West quarterback is the best player in the state at the position and nationally he’s considered a top-25 recruit according to 247 Sports.

“You feel like you’re in a jungle,” she said. “And you know they’re not just beautiful. They’re a nuisance.”

A South Omaha neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."

Omaha Police say that during the investigation they found that several people, including a 15-year-old boy, were breaking into vehicles.

Officers were called out to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

The homeowner filed a lawsuit after paying roughly $86,000 to the contractor.

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the contractor.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Bud Light sales

5. Tina Turner

4. School bus driver retires

3. Password sharing

2. Peacock issues

1. Pool issues

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.