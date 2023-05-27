Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 26
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a homeless camp cleared out, an armed bank robbery and a homeowner’s issue with a pool contractor
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, May 26.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Homeless encampment in South Omaha cleared out
A homeless camp that had been taking up private property in South Omaha for years has been removed.
5. Reward offered for information on Omaha bank robbery
Police say a man entered the bank and pointed a gun at the clerks.
4. Daniel Kaelin commits to Nebraska
The Bellevue West quarterback is the best player in the state at the position and nationally he’s considered a top-25 recruit according to 247 Sports.
3. South Omaha neighborhood experiencing “peacock problem”
“You feel like you’re in a jungle,” she said. “And you know they’re not just beautiful. They’re a nuisance.”
2. OPD investigating shooting, juvenile injured
Omaha Police say that during the investigation they found that several people, including a 15-year-old boy, were breaking into vehicles.
1. Omaha family’s unbuilt pool filled with frustration
The homeowner filed a lawsuit after paying roughly $86,000 to the contractor.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Bud Light sales
5. Tina Turner
4. School bus driver retires
3. Password sharing
2. Peacock issues
1. Pool issues
