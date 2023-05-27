We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 26

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a homeless camp cleared out, an armed bank robbery and a homeowner’s issue with a pool contractor
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, May 26.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Homeless encampment in South Omaha cleared out

A homeless camp that had been taking up private property in South Omaha for years has been removed.

A homeless camp that had been taking up private property in South Omaha for years has been removed.

5. Reward offered for information on Omaha bank robbery

Police say a man entered the bank and pointed a gun at the clerks.

A reward is offered for information on an Omaha bank robbery

4. Daniel Kaelin commits to Nebraska

The Bellevue West quarterback is the best player in the state at the position and nationally he’s considered a top-25 recruit according to 247 Sports.

3. South Omaha neighborhood experiencing “peacock problem”

“You feel like you’re in a jungle,” she said. “And you know they’re not just beautiful. They’re a nuisance.”

A South Omaha neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."

2. OPD investigating shooting, juvenile injured

Omaha Police say that during the investigation they found that several people, including a 15-year-old boy, were breaking into vehicles.

Officers were called out to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

1. Omaha family’s unbuilt pool filled with frustration

The homeowner filed a lawsuit after paying roughly $86,000 to the contractor.

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the contractor.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
2. Omaha Police: 15-year-old boy shot in the head by vehicle owner after group found breaking into cars
3. Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements
4. Motorcyclist dies in Omaha crash near Regency
5. Missing M.U.D. payments found in unused drop box
6. Hundreds of pounds of drugs, 11 guns seized during searches in Douglas and Sarpy County

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Bud Light sales

5. Tina Turner

4. School bus driver retires

3. Password sharing

2. Peacock issues

1. Pool issues

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending May 19
Top 6 for week ending May 12
Top 6 for week ending May 5
Top 6 for week ending April 28
Top 6 in April 2023
Top 6 in 2022

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Precautionary boil order in place for 5 southwest Iowa counties
Jonathan Sawyer
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office: Standoff suspect arrested
Police respond to southwest Omaha middle school
A West Omaha salon is warning customers of a prepayment scam the next time they walk in to get...
West Omaha salon warning of prepayment scam
Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Officials release update on boil water advisory in southwest Iowa

Latest News

Holiday Weekend Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Great start to the weekend
Great start to the weekend
The scene of a fiery crash following a pursuit that involved the Nebraska State Patrol and...
NSP pursuit ends with fiery crash in far northeast Lincoln
The fentanyl crisis is deepening its hold in America -- and not even the Heartland is safe from...
Fentanyl-related deaths on the rise in Nebraska