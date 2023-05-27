We are Local
Omaha home a total loss after accidental fire

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Millard home was destroyed in a Saturday afternoon fire.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 2:57 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to a home near 153rd and Monroe Street for a fire.

When crews arrived at the home they saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters got the blaze under control after roughly 40 minutes.

The homeowner was there at the time of the fire and evacuated before the fire department arrived.

Omaha Fire investigators say the fire was started accidentally in the garage. Allegedly a large torch for burning weeds was used on the property and then stored near combustibles.

The home, valued at $137,100, is considered a total loss after the fire.

