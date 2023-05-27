Memorial Day weekend events across Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Memorial Day weekend will feature several parades and ceremonies across the Omaha metro.

Saturday

Saturday morning featured the Third Annual Patriotic Parade & Concert in downtown Omaha at the Gene Leahy Mall. Organizers say the parade honored Gold Star Families, first responders and the nation’s military.

The event included the USMC’s Marching Band and Fort Riley’s Mounted Color Guard. It began at 10th and Jackson Street and went through the Old Market, ending at the Gene Leahy Mall. The parade followed up with a free concert.

In La Vista, the Salute to Summer Festival kicks off at 12 p.m. A parade begins at Park View Boulevard. It will also feature a community cookout, live music, a car show and a drone and fireworks display later in the evening.

Monday

If you miss Saturday’s parade in Omaha, then you can still head to Ashland’s Memorial Day parade on Monday. Slated for 10 a.m., Ashland’s Memorial Day Parade and Observance Ceremony will run from downtown to the Ashland Cemetery.

In Omaha, also at 10 a.m. Monday, the city’s largest cemetery will host a Memorial Day Ceremony. The Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery is hosting the ceremony and says it will include remarks and performances, including the National Anthem, a flyover and a 21-gun salute.

A Memorial Day Observance will also be hosted by Prospect Hill Cemetery in North Omaha at 10:45 a.m. Monday. The observance will include performances by the Prospect Hill Preservation Brass Ban, and the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry will present the Colors and fire a three-volley salute.

Later in the morning starting at 11:30 a.m., and through the early afternoon, the Omaha Walking Club will host a picnic at Joslyn Castle.

The holiday weekend’s warm weather will match well with any event you’re heading to. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s to 80s for much of the holiday weekend.

