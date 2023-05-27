Iowa advances to Big Ten championship with 5-0 win against Michigan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ty Langenberg struck out nine batters as Iowa rolled past Michigan 5-0 to advance to the Big Ten baseball championship game on Saturday morning. Iowa took the lead in the third inning when Raider Tello was hit by an Eamon Horwedel pitch on a 2-2 count with the bases loaded. In the bottom of the sixth, Kyle Huckstorf tripled in another run. It was more than enough for Langenberg, who only gave up two hits in seven innings in a dominant performance. The Hawkeyes added three runs in the bottom of the seventh to salt away the win.

Iowa will face either Maryland or Nebraska in Sunday’s championship game. The Huskers need two wins against the Terrapins and Maryland only needs one against Nebraska.

