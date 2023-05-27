We are Local
Huskers’ season ends at the hands of Maryland

By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The top-seeded Terrapins eliminate fourth-seeded Nebraska, 4-2, in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Maryland plated three in the top of the second followed by a solo home run from Eddie Hacopian in the top of the fifth to give the Terps a 4-0 advantage that held up until the bottom of the ninth. In the final frame, the Huskers earned their first run of the day with an RBI single from Cole Evans to send Ben Columbus home. Two batters later with the bases juiced, Brice Matthews flies out to right field while Dylan Carey goes home, cutting the the Terps lead to just two runs. With two outs and two on, Max Anderson steps up to the plate, sending a bomb to deep right field inches short of the game-winning three-run home run. Maryland secures the fly-out and punches their ticket to the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

The Hawkeyes and Terrapins will play in the B1G Tournament final Sunday at 2 p.m.

