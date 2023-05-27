Huskers beat Michigan State behind a Will Walsh complete game shutout

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Will Walsh saved the season and the bullpen with a complete game shutout against Michigan State. The Huskers won 4-0 as Walsh only allowed four hits and struck out seven Spartans. It was only the second complete game of the season by a Nebraska pitcher. The Huskers will now need to beat Maryland twice tomorrow in the Big Ten Tournament to advance to the championship Sunday afternoon. The first game starts at 1 p.m. central and if there is a second it will be at night.

Max Anderson went four for five as Ben Columbus drove in the first two runs and Casey Burnham brought home the last two.

