We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Huskers beat Michigan State behind a Will Walsh complete game shutout

Huskers baseball
Huskers baseball(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Will Walsh saved the season and the bullpen with a complete game shutout against Michigan State. The Huskers won 4-0 as Walsh only allowed four hits and struck out seven Spartans. It was only the second complete game of the season by a Nebraska pitcher. The Huskers will now need to beat Maryland twice tomorrow in the Big Ten Tournament to advance to the championship Sunday afternoon. The first game starts at 1 p.m. central and if there is a second it will be at night.

Max Anderson went four for five as Ben Columbus drove in the first two runs and Casey Burnham brought home the last two.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to southwest Omaha middle school
One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Precautionary boil order in place for 5 southwest Iowa counties
Jonathan Sawyer
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office: Standoff suspect arrested
A 26-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when his dirt bike crashed into a pickup in...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in fiery crash with pickup in southwest Omaha

Latest News

Huskers baseball
Maryland beats the Huskers in ten innings 2-1
Nebraska infielder Gabe Swansen #44 B1G Tournament vs Rutgers
Huskers beat Rutgers 9-7, face Maryland Thursday night
Huskers baseball
Huskers open up Big Ten Tournament Wednesday
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts walks on the field before Georgia Southern plays...
Trev Alberts on playing November NBC primetime games