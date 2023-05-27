We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fentanyl-related deaths on the rise in Nebraska

The fentanyl crisis is deepening its hold in America -- and not even the Heartland is safe from its deadly grasp.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last year, around 1.5 million potentially lethal doses of Fentanyl were distributed last year in Nebraska.

“This year by all accounts of the numbers and where they’re trending it’s not slowing down,” said Steven Bell, special agent in charge with the DEA’s Omaha Division.

According to a recent study from the CDC, fentanyl-related deaths more than tripled between 2016 and 2021.

While Nebraska only sits at around 200 reported deaths a year, in Iowa the number is over 400.

However, Bell tells 6 News while that number seems good, it’s not exactly what it looks like.

“Our numbers are relatively what I would consider low, that it’s probably underreported,” he said.

Fentanyl is often laced with common opiates sold on the streets and not from a pharmacy. All it takes is a dose of around the same amount of eight crystals from a salt shaker to be deadly.

“You have a population who don’t know what they’re taking, and you end up dead,” said Bell.

According to the DEA, the problem points back to the Mexican-based Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. Both are trafficking fentanyl all over the country, including in Nebraska.

“Make no mistake, they have associates here who coordinate with them on a daily basis on importing product and exporting currency,” Bell said.

In April of this year, 28 members and associates of the cartels were indicted through the DEA’s “Operation Last Mile” investigation effort. However, those addicted to the drugs still continue to suffer from their crimes.

“There has to be a treatment aspect to help curb the demand,” said Bell.

6 News went inside the halls of Northpoint Omaha. It is a drug and alcohol rehab center where people with fentanyl addiction can get help.

“We do have a medical detox program here. So we’ll use medication like suboxone to help taper somebody off,” said Tiffany Gormley, Northpoint Omaha’s clinical director.

Gormley shared with 6 News the signs of a Fentanyl overdose. They include but aren’t limited to small pupils, shortness of breath and erratic behavior.

While help is here through treatment and law enforcement investigations, both Gormley and Bell say honesty is key. Especially when it comes to underreporting.

“This is a community challenge. It is a community issue. It has to be a community solution. It starts with having a conversation,” said Bell.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to southwest Omaha middle school
One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Precautionary boil order in place for 5 southwest Iowa counties
Jonathan Sawyer
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office: Standoff suspect arrested
A 26-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when his dirt bike crashed into a pickup in...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in fiery crash with pickup in southwest Omaha

Latest News

Keeping ramps and sidewalks accessible is important any time of year -- even more so with the...
Keeping an eye on potentially dangerous sidewalks around Omaha
BREAKING: Armed and dangerous Sarpy County suspect arrested
Keeping ramps and sidewalks accessible is important any time of year -- even more so with the...
Keeping ramps and sidewalks safe and accessible in Omaha
The fentanyl crisis is deepening its hold in America -- and not even the Heartland is safe from...
Fentanyl in the Heartland: Nebraska deaths average 200 per year