David’s Morning Forecast - Great start to the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful morning with clear skies and temperatures in the lower 50s, and even a few upper 40s. Light winds and low humidity helping to make it feel fantastic. Sunny skies will help to bring us a quick warm-up, with temperatures jumping back into the mid-70s by the lunch hour. A southeast breeze will pick up into the 10-15mph range by this afternoon, but shouldn’t be too much of an issue. High temperatures should top out in the low to mid-80s for the metro. Skies remain mostly clear into the evening, we’ll cool back into the 70s approaching sunset.

Saturday's Forecast (WOWT)

Clear, cool, and comfortable again Sunday morning with temperatures once again dipping into the mid-50s. Humidity will stay on the low side with a light southeast breeze. A few more clouds drift our way by Sunday afternoon but we will still see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs pushing into the mid-80s for the metro, with some upper 80s possible for parts of central Nebraska. Spotty showers and storms are expected to develop in central Nebraska, but those storms will stay to our west.

Holiday Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

The sunshine and warmth continues for Monday with highs in the mid-80s. The chance for a few spotty showers or storms will slide a little closer to the metro Monday afternoon. Rain chances right now are only on the order of 20% or so for Omaha, but slightly higher for areas around Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln. That said, it does not look like a washout, but certainly have some back-up plans if you have outdoor activities planned for Monday.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

More summer warmth on the way for most of next week. Highs climb to around 90 degrees by Wednesday with continued dry weather. Spotty shower and storm chances creep back into the forecast by the end of the week, with slightly better rain chances for Friday and Saturday.

