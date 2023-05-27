David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful evening, warmer Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies, light winds, and low humidity made for a fantastic afternoon across the area. High temperatures topped out in the low and mid-80s for the metro, slightly above average but feeling pretty good. The southeast breeze will continue this evening at 10-15mph. Combined with the low humidity, it should feel great for any outdoor activities. We will cool back into the mid-70s by 8pm, into the 60s by 10pm. Clear skies and quiet conditions will stick with us through the overnight.

Saturday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday morning will bring us another cool start thanks to the low humidity, temperatures starting off in the low to mid-50s. Plenty of sunshine in the morning means a quick warm-up, conditions back to around 80 degrees by Noon. A few more clouds roll in for the afternoon, but any rain or storms will stay well to our west. Highs will be slightly warmer, topping out in the mid-80s in the metro, a few spots possibly reaching toward the upper 80s.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

More clouds push in for Monday, with a very isolated shower possible in the morning. Humidity levels will be on the increase as well. Temperatures will still be quite warm, starting off near 60 degrees and topping out in the mid-80s. The higher humidity will mean a slight chance for a spotty thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most of the area likely stays dry, but keep that in mind just in case if you do have outdoor plans.

Memorial Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll see another chance for a very spotty afternoon storm on Tuesday as temperatures continue their slow climb into the upper 80s. Partly sunny and quite warm on Wednesday as highs top out close to 90. Slightly better chances for scattered afternoon thunderstorms arrive on Thursday, and we’ll keep that chance around for Friday and Saturday as well. Right now it doesn’t appear that any one day will be a washout, but this may be our best chance for more widespread rain in a while.

Temperatures next week (WOWT)

