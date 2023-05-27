We are Local
31-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Friday evening.
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Friday evening.

According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the scene near S. 11th and F streets at around 7:40 p.m. on a report of a person who had been shot.

Responding officers located a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg near the area. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The LPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit is following up with evidence collection and interviewing witnesses.

LPD is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case, including video or photographic evidence. People with information can call 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

