Two-alarm fire damages three homes in east Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a grass fire that then spread to at least two nearby homes Friday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a grass fire that then spread to at three homes and five backyards Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:21 p.m. in the Eastridge neighborhood when someone was burning yard waste at their home on Mulder Drive. LFR said the flames then jumped to dry leaves and other debris, starting the lawn on fire. From there, the fire spread even further.

According to LFR, the fire spread to a neighboring home’s garage. Another home had its gutters damaged. At one point, there were six engines and one truck battling the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Two homes damaged by a grass fire in east Lincoln
Two homes damaged by a grass fire in east Lincoln(LFR)
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to house fire in east Lincoln on Friday.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to house fire in east Lincoln on Friday.(Isabella Benson)

