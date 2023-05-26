Trails reopen at Loess Hill State Forest after April wildfire

LITTLE SIOUX, Iowa (WOWT) - Those looking to get outside and take advantage of the warm weather have a few extra options in western Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that the trails at the Preparation Canyon Unit of Loess Hills State Forest have reopened.

The Loess Hills State Forest is roughly an hour-long drive north of Omaha.

The trails reopened after a wildfire raged in Monona County in April, burning roughly 650 acres.

