We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Trails reopen at Loess Hill State Forest after April wildfire

Trails at the Loess Hills State Forest have reopened just in time for summer
Trails at the Loess Hills State Forest have reopened just in time for summer(Iowa Department of Natural Resources)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE SIOUX, Iowa (WOWT) - Those looking to get outside and take advantage of the warm weather have a few extra options in western Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that the trails at the Preparation Canyon Unit of Loess Hills State Forest have reopened.

The Loess Hills State Forest is roughly an hour-long drive north of Omaha.

The trails reopened after a wildfire raged in Monona County in April, burning roughly 650 acres.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
Police respond to southwest Omaha middle school
A 26-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when his dirt bike crashed into a pickup in...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in fiery crash with pickup in southwest Omaha
Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Precautionary boil order in place for 5 southwest Iowa counties
Jonathan Sawyer
Sarpy County authorities seeking armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

Rusty's Midday Update
Safe travel tips for your Memorial Day weekend
A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.
Flash Flood Warnings in Southwest Nebraska
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast