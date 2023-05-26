We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Texas Pete hot sauces recalled due to bottles possibly being mislabeled, containing soy

Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being recalled because it may contain soy that is not declared...
Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being recalled because it may contain soy that is not declared on the label.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Select bottles of Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce are being recalled due to the sauces possibly containing soy without it declared on the label.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the T.W. Garner Food Company is voluntarily recalling 50,688 bottles of the wing sauce.

Officials said no illnesses have been reported to date, but people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product.

The recall involves Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce packaged in 12-ounce bottles that were shipped to several states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

According to officials, the recall was initiated after a report was received from a customer that a bottle label was missing the allergen declaration of soy.

An investigation indicated that the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run, officials said.

The only product affected by the recall is the sauce with the best use by date of Dec. 6, 2023, which is printed on the cap.

Customers have been urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company also said anyone with further questions can contact a quality assurance manager at 336-231-6417.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to southwest Omaha middle school
One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Precautionary boil order in place for 5 southwest Iowa counties
Jonathan Sawyer
Sarpy County authorities seeking armed and dangerous suspect
A 26-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when his dirt bike crashed into a pickup in...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in fiery crash with pickup in southwest Omaha

Latest News

Concerns are growing over the transport and cleanup of toxic waste from the former AltEn plant...
Nebraska leaders skeptical about cleanup of solid waste from AltEn in Mead
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds waves after delivering her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Iowa governor signs bill loosening child labor laws
A portion of the city is fighting for a voice while the city councilman who represents them is...
South Omaha, councilman plan regular conferences during Palermo’s absence
The Milwaukee County Zoo says a baby camel was born this week.
VIDEO: Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby camel to outdoor habitat
A portion of the city is fighting for a voice while the city councilman who represents them is...
South Omaha residents fight for a voice as Vinny Palermo sits in jail