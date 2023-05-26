We are Local
Sarpy County authorities seeking armed and dangerous suspect

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies need your help locating a suspect and his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office tells 6 News they received a report of a disturbance near 102nd and Capehart Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

When deputies got to the scene, they made contact with a male victim who told them another male party who lived in the area had approached him with his vehicle about speed limits in the area.

A physical disturbance ensued, and the suspect went back to his residence on 102nd Street before deputies arrived.

While deputies were interviewing the victim at the intersection, they heard five to six gunshots from what was later found to be the suspect’s residence. Further investigation found the suspect was the person who fired the shots, identified as Jonathan Sawyer.

Jonathan Sawyer
Jonathan Sawyer(Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

Sawyer was able to flee the scene in his vehicle before deputies could get to him. He is reported to be in his silver 2011 Ford F150 truck with Nebraska plate WZP 985.

An emergency arrest warrant has been issued for Sawyer for terroristic threats, third-degree assault, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

If you see Sawyer or his vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach Sawyer or his vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

