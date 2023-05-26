Safe travel tips for your Memorial Day weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the country, 42 million Americans will be traveling over the Memorial Day weekend.

“On the National level, the over 42 million who are traveling, 37 million of those are driving,” said Public Affairs Specialist with AAA Nebraska, Brian Ortner. “If you look here in our area, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, about 3.5 million people overall traveling, three million of those are going to be driving, so the roads are going to be full, which is great.”

Ortner says you can save money by packing snacks in your car ahead of time instead of purchasing provisions at the gas station.

“And that’s a wise thing anyway when you’re looking to travel is planning. If you can find ways to save money and save time, planning helps you enjoy your trip a heck of a lot more.”

Another plus for drivers this year is lower gas prices.

“We look at this timeframe last year, we were over that $4 a gallon, per average here in Nebraska and across the U.S.,” Ortner says.

If you’re flying for the holiday Ortner says to book an earlier flight as they’re less likely to get canceled.

He also suggests utilizing a travel agent. They act as an advocate for you if something goes wrong, a mediator between you and the airline.

AAA’s “Tow to go” program launches Friday night at 6 p.m. for the Memorial Day weekend. It’s the company’s way of making sure you’re staying safe on roadways. Ortner says this should be used as a last resort for members and non-members alike who need a safe ride home at the end of the night.

The service applies to the driver and their vehicle, but AAA says it is not a free Uber for you and your friends.

