We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredibly pleasant heading into the Memorial Day Weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with another great morning of temperatures in the 50s and 60s but the big key will be the low dew points on the muggy meter today. It should be off the charts refreshing all day long as dry air pushes in from the east.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

That means we’ll be able to warm into the lower 80s and enjoy it quite a bit!

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Light southeast wind gusts in the 15 mph range won’t really pose much of a nuisance either. That should be the case all the way through the long holiday weekend.

Memorial Weekend
Memorial Weekend(WOWT)

Memorial Day itself will be the warmest, most humid and will bring the best chance of rain to the area too. Very spotty showers and storms may be drifting in from the west to start the day Monday but those will likely fade. More showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening but they’ll be very spotty once again. Overall there shouldn’t be any major impacts but you could get a downpour over the muggy end to the weekend.

Memorial Day
Memorial Day(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
Police respond to southwest Omaha middle school
A 26-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when his dirt bike crashed into a pickup in...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in fiery crash with pickup in southwest Omaha
Jonathan Sawyer
Sarpy County authorities seeking armed and dangerous suspect
Precautionary boil order in place for 5 southwest Iowa counties

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Pool forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Dry and warm for the weekend, rain returns Memorial Day
10 Day Forecast: Storm chances for Memorial Day, more muggy weather next week