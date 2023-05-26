We are Local
Police looking for missing Fremont woman

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for a missing woman out of Fremont.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 64-year-old Kristie Bussen is missing from the 200 block of North Pierce Street in Fremont. She was last seen at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 26.

Bussen is a white female and is roughly 5′08″ tall, roughly 155 pounds, with white hair, blue eyes and was wearing a black knee-length nightgown with white lettering on it referencing coffee.

Bussen also is driving a blue 2013 Buick Lacross with Nebraska plate 5D3802. Authorities say she has medical condition that can cause her to become confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677 or 911.

