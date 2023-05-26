We are Local
Pillen signs Nebraska mental health services bill

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed mental health services legislation into law Thursday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen held a signing ceremony Thursday morning for a bill adopting the Certified Community Behavioral Health Act.

LB276, introduced by State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, will give mental healthcare providers more access to behavioral healthcare plans, especially for rural parts of the state. Gov. Jim Pillen said last week that he supported the bill, calling it “a no-brainer,” noting that it will help improve care in Nebraska.

“The clinics created by this bill will integrate comprehensive physical and behavioral health services in a community-based setting while operating under a cost-based payment system,” he said in a statement last week after the bill passed.

Wishart spoke during Thursday’s ceremony thanking those who helped get the billed quickly through the legislature earlier this session.

“I want to thank Speaker Arch, who did a speaker priority; and Speaker Hansen, who worked to get this bill out of committee unanimously,” she said. “This bill is going to do a lot of good for a lot of people in our state, and I’m excited to sign it into law.”

The group was joined by state health representatives and community program providers as well.

Today I signed into law LB276, the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act. This legislation will help transform mental health and substance abuse services across Nebraska.

Posted by Governor Jim Pillen on Thursday, May 25, 2023

