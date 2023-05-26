We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Parks and Rec releases outdoor pool schedule

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s outdoor pool season is right around the corner, but not all pools will be fully open.

Omaha Parks and Recreation says most pools will be open every day, but others will have modified schedules or will be closed fully.

The pool season begins June 5 and lasts through Aug. 6 for most locations.

Open every day June 5 - Aug. 6:

  • Deer Ridge
  • Elkhorn
  • Elmwood
  • Gallagher
  • Miller
  • Oak Heights
  • Roanoke
  • Spring Lake
  • Zorinsky

Will remain open on weekends only from Aug. 7 - Sept. 4:

  • Oak Heights
  • Roanoke

Open June 5 - July 3:

  • Camelot
  • Karen

Open July 5 - Aug. 6:

  • Cryer
  • Hanscom

Closed for the 2023 season:

  • Hitchcock
  • Lee Valley
RELATED: Omaha’s Hitchcock Pool closed this summer for renovations

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
Police respond to southwest Omaha middle school
A 26-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when his dirt bike crashed into a pickup in...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in fiery crash with pickup in southwest Omaha
Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Precautionary boil order in place for 5 southwest Iowa counties
Jonathan Sawyer
Sarpy County authorities seeking armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

Gov. Jim Pillen on Friday, May 26, 2023, announced his selection for Nebraska's next Adjutant...
Governor appoints new Nebraska National Guard adjutant general
Heightened ozone levels may reduce air quality this weekend
Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Brig. Gen. Craig Strong as Nebraska's next Adjutant General.
FULL VIDEO: New Nebraska Adjutant General
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that would give stricter penalties to those dealing fentanyl...
Gov. Reynolds signs education reform law including ban on books, teaching of LGBTQ topics