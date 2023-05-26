Omaha Parks and Rec releases outdoor pool schedule
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s outdoor pool season is right around the corner, but not all pools will be fully open.
Omaha Parks and Recreation says most pools will be open every day, but others will have modified schedules or will be closed fully.
The pool season begins June 5 and lasts through Aug. 6 for most locations.
Open every day June 5 - Aug. 6:
- Deer Ridge
- Elkhorn
- Elmwood
- Gallagher
- Miller
- Oak Heights
- Roanoke
- Spring Lake
- Zorinsky
Will remain open on weekends only from Aug. 7 - Sept. 4:
- Oak Heights
- Roanoke
Open June 5 - July 3:
- Camelot
- Karen
Open July 5 - Aug. 6:
- Cryer
- Hanscom
Closed for the 2023 season:
- Hitchcock
- Lee Valley
