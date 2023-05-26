Omaha Parks and Rec releases outdoor pool schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s outdoor pool season is right around the corner, but not all pools will be fully open.

Omaha Parks and Recreation says most pools will be open every day, but others will have modified schedules or will be closed fully.

The pool season begins June 5 and lasts through Aug. 6 for most locations.

Open every day June 5 - Aug. 6:

Deer Ridge

Elkhorn

Elmwood

Gallagher

Miller

Oak Heights

Roanoke

Spring Lake

Zorinsky

Will remain open on weekends only from Aug. 7 - Sept. 4:

Oak Heights

Roanoke

Open June 5 - July 3:

Camelot

Karen

Open July 5 - Aug. 6:

Cryer

Hanscom

Closed for the 2023 season:

Hitchcock

Lee Valley

