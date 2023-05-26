We are Local
Omaha Everyday: ENT Head and Neck Surgery PC

By Bianca Hoops
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Have you ever heard of VivAer Nasal remodeling? We had special guest Dr. Dobleman tell us about a procedure to help people breathe better through their nose. He talks with Dave Webber about how nasal congestion or obstruction can lower energy levels and cause sleeping disorders. Learn more about VivAer and how Dr. Dobleman can help in todays interview.

