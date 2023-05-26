We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Officials release update on boil water advisory in southwest Iowa

Officials with an Iowa water district have provided an update on a boil order affecting rural areas of five counties.
By Gina Dvorak and Zane Culjat
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Regional Rural Water District has raised the emergency level for rural parts of five western Iowa counties.

Level Yellow means people are being asked not to use water for anything nonessential. In other words, irrigation, washing cars, filling pools and the like are prohibited.

Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.(WOWT)

Water used for drinking, cooking, or brushing your teeth should be boiled first for at least one minute. The water district tells 6 News water need not be boiled for bathing.

Officials say the issue is related to the drought. Water levels are well below what they were last year at this time.

The district says the earliest the order will be lifted is next Friday. This advisory is precautionary -- the district advises there have been no bacteria in the water supply and should be safe, but needs to be tested for three consecutive days before the order can be lifted.

In the meantime, residents were advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking and brushing teeth, making ice, and food preparation until further notice. Water is still safe to bathe in, though officials advised using bottled water instead if their water is discolored.

Again, this is for mainly rural areas of the counties affected. Customers within most city limits, including Council Bluffs, are not affected.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to southwest Omaha middle school
One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Precautionary boil order in place for 5 southwest Iowa counties
Jonathan Sawyer
Sarpy County authorities seeking armed and dangerous suspect
A 26-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when his dirt bike crashed into a pickup in...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in fiery crash with pickup in southwest Omaha

Latest News

Police looking for missing Fremont woman
A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.
Heavy rain leads to flooding across parts of southwest Nebraska
Pleasant weather for Saturday and Sunday with spotty storms possible on Memorial Day
Fantastic Friday evening in store