Maryland beats the Huskers in ten innings 2-1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A late night with a ton on the line at Charles Schwab Field. Just after 11 o’clock Maryland’s Nick Lorusso hit a solo home run in the bottom of the tenth to finish off a 2-1 win for the Big Ten favorites.

Huskers back in the dugout following a very rough extra innings loss, 2-1 final in ten against Maryland. They’ll be back on the field tomorrow at 7p @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/szLqRN1wqB — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) May 26, 2023

With this win Maryland now only needs to win one game Saturday to advance to the championship game. Nebraska has a much tougher path following this loss. The Huskers have to beat Michigan State tomorrow and then beat Maryland twice Saturday.

Both of these powerful offensive teams found themselves in a pitchers dual and Shay Schanaman only allowed one hit in two and two-thirds of an inning. He was rolling before that one hit, the one that landed on the other side of the fence. Huskers Head Coach Will Bolt called it an unexpected finish to that game. Maryland Head Coach Rob Vaughn said Shay only made one mistake. It was a long game that was decided by one pitch and one swing, it also included a 90 minute weather delay.

Nebraska will face the Spartans at 7 p.m. central Friday night.

