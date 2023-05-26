We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Maryland beats the Huskers in ten innings 2-1

Huskers baseball
Huskers baseball(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A late night with a ton on the line at Charles Schwab Field. Just after 11 o’clock Maryland’s Nick Lorusso hit a solo home run in the bottom of the tenth to finish off a 2-1 win for the Big Ten favorites.

With this win Maryland now only needs to win one game Saturday to advance to the championship game. Nebraska has a much tougher path following this loss. The Huskers have to beat Michigan State tomorrow and then beat Maryland twice Saturday.

Both of these powerful offensive teams found themselves in a pitchers dual and Shay Schanaman only allowed one hit in two and two-thirds of an inning. He was rolling before that one hit, the one that landed on the other side of the fence. Huskers Head Coach Will Bolt called it an unexpected finish to that game. Maryland Head Coach Rob Vaughn said Shay only made one mistake. It was a long game that was decided by one pitch and one swing, it also included a 90 minute weather delay.

Nebraska will face the Spartans at 7 p.m. central Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
A South Omaha neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
‘They’re not just beautiful’: South Omaha residents split over peacock conundrum
A 26-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when his dirt bike crashed into a pickup in...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in fiery crash with pickup in southwest Omaha
Police respond to southwest Omaha middle school
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen takes questions Monday, May 22, 2023, after signing LB574, the bill to...
‘Absolutely Lucifer at its finest’: Nebraska governor criticized for categorization of trans youth care

Latest News

Nebraska infielder Gabe Swansen #44 B1G Tournament vs Rutgers
Huskers beat Rutgers 9-7, face Maryland Thursday night
Huskers baseball
Huskers open up Big Ten Tournament Wednesday
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts walks on the field before Georgia Southern plays...
Trev Alberts on playing November NBC primetime games
Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin
Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin flips to Nebraska