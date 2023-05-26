We are Local
Iowa scores eight straight runs to beat Indiana 9-4

Iowa Head Coach Rick Heller
Iowa Head Coach Rick Heller(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa is one of the two most coveted positions of the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawks won their first two games and will now have two opportunities Saturday to advance to Sunday’s championship game. The Hawkeyes scored eight runs in the final three innings to pull ahead and beat Indiana 9-4. Kyle Huckstorf cleared the bases in the seventh inning with a three-run double, at the time that put the Hawks in front 5-4. Huckstorf was 2-4 with a run scored.

Sam Peterson also drove in three runs. The Hawks will play the winner of Friday’s Michigan - Indiana game on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. central. In what could be the first of four games at Charles Schwab Field that day, it all depends on who wins those first two games.

