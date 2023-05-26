We are Local
Heightened ozone levels may reduce air quality this weekend

(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department says elevated ozone levels will likely cause a reduction in air quality.

Beginning Friday and through the weekend, the ozone levels are expected to rise during the day, pushing the Air Quality Index into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category. The Air Quality Index shows the general air quality in the region, advising when to take precautions.

Those who are more sensitive to negative air conditions are advised by the health department to minimize strenuous outdoor activities in the afternoon when ozone reaches its peak hours until dusk.

Air Quality Index: Realtime indicator of conditions in Douglas County

While ozone is naturally in Earth’s atmosphere, the CDC says ground-level ozone can cause issues in high quantities. Ground-level ozone often forms when pollutants react in sunlight.

The health department says the public can help in keeping ozone levels low, including by not refueling vehicles during the heat of the day, waiting until temperatures start to cool before using gasoline-powered lawn equipment and using paints, thinners, and cleaners carefully.

