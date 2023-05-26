Governor appoints new Nebraska National Guard adjutant general

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen appointed a new state Adjutant General on Friday morning.

The governor has selected Brig. Gen. Craig Strong to replace Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who is retiring in July as the longest-serving adjutant general in the U.S.

“We’ve been incredibly, incredibly fortunate to have the leadership of Gen. Bohac,” Pillen said, making the announcement at a news conference.

The post oversees the state’s National Guard as its senior-most uniformed officer. According to the National Guard website: “As the Adjutant General, he is the senior uniformed National Guard officer responsible for formulating, developing, and coordinating policies, programs, and plans affecting more than 4,500 Army and Air National Guard personnel.”

Gov. Jim Pillen on Friday, May 26, 2023, announced his selection for Nebraska's next Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Craig Strong, replacing Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac upon his retirement in July. From left: Strong, Pillen, Bohac, and Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly. (Office of Gov. Jim Pillen)

Strong, a fifth-generation Nebraskan, is a highly decorated officer who has been in military service for 35 years, earning the rank of Brigadier General in 2020. Strong has served active duty assignments in Iraq, where he received two bronze service stars. He is also the recipient of the Bronze Star and a Joint Service Commendation.

“Craig, you have the exquisite combination of eloquence, humility, and commitment and passion to serve; and I have the utmost confidence in you as the next adjutant general,” Pillen said, offering his congratulations during Friday’s news conference.

Strong said Friday that he was humbled by the appointment and thanked his family and parents for their long years of support.

“There is no better civics education than service in the Nebraska National Guard... one of the best investments for the future of our state. To that end, I must always thank the family and employers of National Guard soldiers and airmen; for without you, none of what we do is possible,” he said. “My intent: Always put the concerns of soldiers and airmen, their families and their employers, first.”

Strong said his main effort will be outreach, engaging students and employers about the benefits of being a member of the Nebraska National Guard.

In a joint statement issued from the offices of the governor and Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, Bohac was lauded for his service and strong leadership in the Guard.

“General Bohac is a man of character who leads the Nebraska National Guard with integrity. Our National Guard has played a key role in our state’s flood and pandemic response these past couple years. General Bohac will continue serving our state with distinction during future crises and emergencies.”

Pillen also commended Bohac on Friday for his plainspoken leadership and willingness to serve.

The change of command is set for July 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

