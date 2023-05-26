We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Flash Flood Warnings in Southwest Nebraska

Heavy rainfall is leading to localized flash flooding for southwest portions of Nebraska.
By Lorena Carmona and Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The National Weather Service has issued several Flash Flood Warnings for portions of Hitchcock, Hayes, and Red Willow Counties. Other Flood Warnings are in effect for parts of Dundy, Chase, Hayes, Hitchcock, Red Willow, and Frontier Counties in Southwest Nebraska.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have already produced as much as 5 to 10 inches of rain in the warned areas. Some of those areas may continue to receive additional heavy rainfall.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Dundy County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that anyone traveling toward Enders, Wauneta or Trenton should stay home. Highways 61, 25, Max-Wauneta Road, Veterans Memorial Highway and 34 are closed due to flooding.

The sheriff’s office said emergency crews are already stretched thin across the area.

Around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office shared photos of a full-sized pickup under flooded water.

Share flooding photos here
A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.
A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.(Dundy County Sheriff's Office)

The Nebraska State Patrol and Game and Parks Commission are heading to the area to assist.

Authorities say do not risk it, it’s not worth it, turn around, don’t drown.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the...
Omaha homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after $86,000 paid
Police respond to southwest Omaha middle school
A 26-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when his dirt bike crashed into a pickup in...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in fiery crash with pickup in southwest Omaha
Five counties in southwest Iowa were placed under a boil advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Precautionary boil order in place for 5 southwest Iowa counties
Jonathan Sawyer
Sarpy County authorities seeking armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

Rusty's Midday Update
Safe travel tips for your Memorial Day weekend
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast